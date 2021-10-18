A 21-year-old man died from injuries sustained at a shooting at Club Legends early Saturday, Killeen police confirmed Monday.
“On Saturday, October 16, 2021, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Club Legends located at 308 S. 2nd Street in reference to a shooting victim,” the Killeen Police Department said in a news release Monday. “Upon the officer’s arrival, they located several victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started to provide first aid until paramedics arrived. Two males and one female were transported to Baylor Scott and White Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. A third male was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center also in critical condition.”
One of the male victims, Darian Nelson Barlow, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, police said.
This is the fourteenth homicide for Killeen this year and the second at this location, according to KPD.
KPD said officers responded to “at least 111 reported calls for service to this address” in the past year.
These incidents include: 15 disturbances, 11 shots fired, two fights, two aggravated assaults and two homicides. Ten people have either been shot, stabbed, assaulted, or killed, police said Monday.
“Given the amount in reported violence in this particular location, we as the community, cannot allow this activity to go unchecked. The Killeen Police Department will use all the tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of our citizens,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said Monday.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time, police said Monday.
