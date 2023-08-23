The annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk — hosted by the Killeen Police Department — will be held Sept. 30 at the Lions Club Park.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This is a free community event to bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence,” the police department said in a Facebook post promoting the event.
Residents and runners are invited to enjoy light refreshments, music and a 1-mile educational walk and visit vendors booths.
