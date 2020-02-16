The only Lampasas County contested race is a familiar one: Lometa resident Misty Maldonado is challenging John Harris for the Precinct 2 and 3 constable seat. Both are Republicans.
All other county races are unopposed on the Republican ballots. No Democrats are listed on the ballot for county races. The unopposed Republican candidates are:
- County Attorney: John Greenwood
- Sheriff: Jess G. Ramos
- County Tax Assessor-Collector: Betty Salinas
- County Commissioner, Precinct 1: Bobby Carroll
- County Commissioner, Precinct 3: Lewis Bridges
- County Constable, Precinct 1: Dennis James
- County Constable, Precinct 4: Gilbert Esparza
Lampasas County voters will also see local spots for state and federal office on their ballots.
U.S. District 25 is contested on both the Republican and Democratic sides.
Republican voters will decide between incumbent Representative Roger Williams and challenger Keith Neuendorff in the District 25 congressional race. Meanwhile, Democrats will choose between Julie Oliver and Heidi Sloan to help determine who will face the Republican candidate in the Nov. 3 general election.
On the state level, District 24 Sen. Dawn Buckingham is unopposed in the primary but has a Democratic opponent, Clayton Tucker, who also is unopposed in the primary.
State House District 54 incumbent Brad Buckley of Salado has a Democratic challenger, Likeithia “Keke” Williams of Harker Heights, but neither has an opponent in the primary.
Early voting in Lampasas County begins Tuesday. The location for early voting is 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
The hours of early voting on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other weekdays, the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no early voting on Saturday or Sunday.
