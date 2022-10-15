TEMPLE — Temple needed every second to get the Hutto Hippos to budge Friday night.
Taurean York, the Wildcats’ all-state linebacker, caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Reese Rumfield with 42 seconds to go, and senior defensive back Naeten Mitchell intercepted Will Hammond’s desperation heave as time expired to seal Temple’s hard-fought, roller coaster 31-27 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
York’s touchdown reception — his third score of the night after a pair of rushing TDs in the first half before he was crowned homecoming king at halftime — ended a string of 13 straight points by the Hippos (3-4, 0-3 District 12-6A), who wiped away a 24-14 halftime deficit but couldn’t knock the Wildcats (6-2, 4-0) from their first-place perch.
Mitchell’s pick at the goal line, which he returned before getting knocked out of bounds and swarmed by teammates, was his fourth of the year and the first thrown by Hammond.
After a scoreless third quarter, Jalon Banks’ 40-yard TD run on the first snap of the fourth got the Hippos within 24-21, and they took a 27-24 lead with 3:10 to play when Hammond hit Brody Bujnoch for a 4-yard TD.
“That’s the No. 1 offense, statistically, in the district and they showed why,” Stewart said. “They are (really) good.”
Temple, which has won four in a row overall and extended its district winning streak to 19 straight, recovered Hutto’s ensuing onside kick and quickly traveled into striking distance with runs of 12 and 16 yards by Deshaun Brundage. A defensive pass interference call moved the ball to the Hippos 5 and, three plays later, York slipped out of the backfield and corralled Rumfield’s short toss for the go-ahead score.
Brundage finished with a game-high 186 yards rushing and Mikal Harrison-Pilot had four catches for 65 yards on an otherwise quiet offensive evening for Temple that included four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles).
Banks tallied 150 yards on 17 carries, and Hammond completed 22 of 41 passes for 269 yards.
There were a combined 19 penalties totaling 161 yards in a game that lasted nearly 3½ hours, eerily reminiscent of last season’s meeting between the then-non-district foes during which Hutto scored 32 points in the fourth quarter after Temple led 52-21 entering the final period. The Wildcats ended up winning that one, too, 60-53.
Temple overcame two turnovers Friday — Brundage’s fumble caused by Theadore Anderson and Steven Galindo’s interception of Rumfield — and an injury to starting safety Damarion Willis in the first quarter to cling to an 8-0 lead by way of York’s first 2-yard TD run of the half and Willis’ 2-point conversion carry.
York plunged across the goal line for his second score on the second play of the second quarter to stake the Wildcats to a 15-0 lead that Hutto threatened with a pair of touchdowns about 2½ minutes apart on the clock.
Alex Green’s 38-yard TD reception from Hammond put Hutto on the board at 9:58 of the second, Temple’s Mateo Lopez booted a 37-yard field goal for an 18-7 advantage, and Carson LaPlante hauled in a 32-yard TD for the Hippos to get them within 18-14 with 7:36 left in the period.
That’s where it stood when York jarred the ball free from Bujnoch on his punt return, and Ethan Magana recovered the fumble to set up the Wildcats at the Hutto 18.
Rymond Johnson’s 8-yard TD run with 1:06 before the break provided the Wildcats’ 24-14 lead, and Jaylon Jackson kept it there by blocking a 49-yard field goal try by the Hippos’ Timothy Hollenbeck with 6 seconds left.
“I was proud of how we responded, but we played sloppy football,” Stewart said. “You can’t turn the ball over that many times. Win, lose or draw, that’s not OK. We won’t play much more football if we don’t clean that stuff up. That won’t work next week.”
Speaking of next week, the Wildcats — now with what appears to be a foot in the door of a 10th consecutive playoff berth — turn their attention to a showdown next Friday against Harker Heights (6-1, 3-0), a matchup that will have league-title implications inside Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.
TEMPLE 31, HUTTO 27
Hutto 0 14 0 13 — 27
Temple 8 16 0 7 — 31
Tem — Taurean York 2 run (Damarion Willis run)
Hut — Alex Green 38 pass from Will Hammond (Timothy Hollenbeck kick)
Tem — Mateo Lopez 37 field goal
Hut — Carson LaPlante 32 pass from Hammond (Hollenbeck kick)
Tem — Rymond Johnson 8 run (kick failed)
Hut — Jalon Banks 40 run (Hollenbeck kick)
Hut — Brody Bujnoch 4 pass from Hammond (kick failed)
Tem — York 2 pass from Reese Rumfield (Garcia kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hut Tem
First downs 21 18
Rushes-yards 2-173 45-219
Passing yards 269 111
Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-41-1 9-23-2
Punts-average 2-41.5 2-38
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties-yards 11-71 8-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hutto, Banks 17-150, Hammond 7-12, Gary Choice 3-11. Temple: Deshaun Brundage 24-186, Johnson 6-24, Mikal Harrison-Pilot 4-12, York 3-8, Rumfield 8-0.
PASSING — Hutto, Hammond 22-41-1-269. Temple, Rumfield 9-23-2-111.
RECEIVING — Hutto, Green 5-78, Devon McMarion 4-52, Carson Forrest 4-26, LaPlante 3-79, Choice 2-24, Braeton Anderson 2-5, Bujnoch 1-4. Temple, Harrison-Pilot 4-65, Naeten Mitchell 1-21, Tavion Flowers 1-13, Willis 1-8, Jeremiah Lennon 1-2, York 1-2.
12-6A SCORES
- Pflugerville Weiss 38, Bryan 13
- Temple 31, Hutto 27
- Waco Midway 24, Copperas Cove 21
- OFF: Harker Heights
STANDINGS
Temple 4-0
Harker Heights 3-0
Pflugerville Weiss 2-2
Waco Midway 2-2
Bryan 1-2
Copperas Cove 0-3
Hutto 0-3
