The holidays are the most festive, most celebrated time of the year. Many of us are out shopping, cooking, traveling getting mentally prepared for the new year.
I remember my grandmother’s tree decorations and homemade desserts as a youth. As I grew older, I moved to Germany, started my own family, and continued with my grandmother’s traditions.
In Germany, the scenery was stunning to drive and see, but it still seemed dreary during the winter. I remembered the lights and the neighborhood of friends who spent time creating commemorations together as a military community. I recall many people I met feeling down and out around this time.
I felt this emotion, and I thought it was because I was far from my family or because most of our families were deployed; it seemed normal to experience loneliness, no matter how bright and charming the scenery was. I would hear that the reason for the sadness during this most exciting time of the year was that many were suffering from seasonal blues and missing loved ones. I discovered that journaling was my outlet to escape from that emotion and stay present. Jotting down my feelings seemed to be something that I found relaxing; I released how I was feeling in my notebook, I could regroup, and I could recharge from my journals or songwriting.
Self-journaling is essential to release and to understand your mental well-being. Winter is an exciting season for many of us and full of good cheer. But many are unaware that we may be suffering from the winter blues.
I have spoken with many community members who have expressed that they have been feeling down during the winter but have felt better during the summer months. Lee, a resident, says, “I thought because I work all day, and it was stressful, that it made me feel overwhelmed until I started to keep mental notes of when I would feel depressed because it wasn’t an everyday thing.”
Lee says, “I finally made an appointment to get help for myself.”
The time has changed during the winter; nights are longer, and days have become shorter, and for some reason, it affects us mentally. I wanted to study this in-depth, and as I delve into this report for my psychology research paper, I decided to investigate further to help the community.
Before exploring this subject, I felt it was more than seasonal blues; it had much to do with depression and other diagnoses. Many of us may have lost a loved one, or someone close to us is dealing with an illness or stressed because of the holiday’s demands. If someone is already diagnosed with PTSD, depression, other mental health behaviors, or anxiety, the holiday season could trigger them.
Research has found that this could be a fact, but seasonal blues starts during daylight saving. Studies have shown that seasonal affective disorder (SAD) has the same characteristics as depression. Still, instead of someone suffering every day, it is seasonal, SAD has been known to start in autumn and reoccur at a particular time of the year, but some people encounter it at different times of the year.
Let us take a closer look at the symptoms. Some known indicators are irritability, lethargy, low self-esteem, anxiety and worthlessness. If you have observed this in yourself or others, I implore you to schedule with your general practitioner to be seen. Many of us may wait until it is too late to seek help, and other mental health issues can emerge from our procrastination. This is an excellent opportunity to speak with a licensed professional to answer your questions and conduct an assessment test. In my research, I have investigated many ways to address SAD, and one of the ways is cognitive behavior therapy (CBT). However, this may not be a starting point for many of us; speak with someone who can help professionally. A general practitioner would find the best help for you. It may not help solve every problem, but it is a great beginning.
You’re not alone. Many of us have experienced seasonal blues, Anxiety, and depression starting right before the holiday season, and we were unaware that it was an illness. Understanding what affects us will help us be more cognitive in our overall mental health. I have concluded that seasonal affective disorder affects many of us. There are ways to help ourselves as much as possible avoid stressful situations, and get as much sunlight as possible. You can open windows to allow the sunlight to brighten the room. It is always helpful to talk with someone you can trust to support you, and that can share positive insight with you.
Good health means good wealth.
