Summer break is here for area children, and so are summer programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. While many programs will be continued virtually, the library will be holding some in-person programs and events.
As space is limited, in-person programs for the month of June require registration, and to help, the library held a registration event on Wednesday. Parents and caregivers were able to sign up for both the in-person programs and the library’s summer reading club.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an earlier interview, “We’re kicking off summer with a summer theme. ... It is our ‘Cowabunga! Read’ Summer Reading Club party,” an all-day come-and-go event, featuring costumed characters such as mermaids making appearances at different times throughout the day.
The library and Room A of the Harker Heights Activities Center were decked out in a beach/under-the-sea theme, with visitors first being welcomed by a huge balloon sculpture in the lobby, one of several photo opportunity areas. Even the tree was decorated with a beach theme.
Room A held a registration table manned by Youngblood and volunteers, where parents could register their children for both the summer reading club and June’s live programs, as well as five separate areas featuring crafts for different age groups, such as paper plate crafts, crown-making, and coloring (and all crafts targeted different development skills, such as fine motor skills, cutting skills and hand-eye coordination).
Children were able to watch water-themed movies on the big projection screen, playing all day long, and get their pictures taken with children’s librarian (and morning mermaid) Erica Rossmiller.
The fun continued into the library proper, with clerk Heather Heilman (impressively dressed as an octopus) passing out free books as prizes for children who completed the Nemo-themed scavenger hunt. There were also games for younger children in the children’s area.
Heilman was on hand, too, to help parents register either online or with staff for the reading club.
People came from all over just to register for June events and reading club. Samantha Henderson of Belton brought her two daughters, 5-year-old Sydney and 2-year-old Scarlett, who enjoyed the activities. “I told them all about it,” she said. “They love the mermaid and finding all the animals.
“It was really fun for them,” Henderson said of the event, adding that this would be the first time they would be experiencing the library’s programs.
Mariella De Bracamonte of Temple brought her 5-year-old granddaughter, Elena, to register her for both summer reading and June programs. “We used to come here all the time, and love all the stuff they (do) here,” she said.
Marie Preusser of Belton came with grandsons Landon Dildine, 8, and Easton, 3.
“I love this library!” she said. “It’s the most kid-friendly library around.” She, too, registered them for both summer reading and June events.
And for those who weren’t able to make the event, people were able register via phone beginning the following day.
The library saw a steady stream of people throughout the event, with Youngblood remarking, “We’re really, really busy. I’m very excited!”
