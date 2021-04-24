Central Texas College recently announced the appointment of Rahsaan Dawson as the new dean of Adult and Workforce Education, effective March 29. In addition to the Adult Education program, Dawson will also oversee Continuing Education and the Service Area sites. He has previously worked for several community colleges and has a wealth of experience in adult, community and industry education as well as teaching experience.
For the past two years, Dawson served as associate dean at Dallas Community College responsible for the Career and Technical programs. Before that he was the coordinator of program management for Community and Industry Education courses and programs at the Erma C. Johnson Hadley Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics at Tarrant County College.
Dawson began his career in education at Community Care College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2008 where he was the director of Associate of Applied Science Degree and Business Administration programs. He was also an instructor in the school’s Business Programs department and then served as their director of Distance Education. He then relocated to Dallas and worked as an adjunct instructor for Concorde Career Colleges. From 2012 to 2014, Dawson was the academic and career service education manager at North Texas Job Corps (Career Opportunities, Inc.) in McKinney.
After attending Kingsborough Community College, Dawson graduated from Oral Roberts University with a bachelor’s degree in theological and historical studies and a master’s degree in business management. He received a master’s degree in educational administration with a specialization in adult and higher education from the University of South Dakota School of Education. Dawson is currently a third-year doctoral student at Texas A&M University working towards a doctorate in philosophy — educational human resource development with a focus on adult education.
