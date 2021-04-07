Central Texas College will host a curbside “Patio Café Cuisine Nights” dinner on Friday featuring a variety of traditional American comfort foods.
Dinner will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. via curbside pick-up only, according to a press release.
“Diners can call now through the day of the dinner to place their orders and arrange for a pick-up time as food will be delivered to their vehicles upon arrival at the CTC Student Center,” CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said.
The dinner will be prepared by Steve Courchesne, CTC executive chef, and Tamina Hunter, CTC sous chef.
The Patio Café menu offers an appetizer and a soup. The appetizer is spinach artichoke dip ($8) – spinach and artichoke baked with herbs, parmesan and cream cheese and served with homemade tortilla chips for dipping. The soup is creamy tomato soup ($6 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) - a blend of tomatoes, cream, garlic and herbs served with homemade croutons.
The featured salad is the grilled chicken cobb salad ($12) - marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce with crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, onion, avocado and shredded cheese. A house salad is also available ($3.50) - a blend of fresh salad greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, bacon bits and croutons served with a choice of dressing.
The entrees are chicken fried steak ($17) - tender pan-fried cube steaks with a golden, crispy coating served with white gravy; garlic rosemary pork chops ($16.50) - marinated pork chops pan seared and basted with garlic rosemary and served with garlic butter; and chicken pot pie ($15.50) - a hearty filling of chicken, carrot, onion and celery baked in a homemade flaky pie crust.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The side dish options are green beans and bacon - green beans tossed in olive oil with crispy bacon, pecans and red pepper flakes; broccoli with asiago - fresh cooked broccoli sauteed in olive oil with garlic and topped with asiago cheese; baked macaroni and cheese - creamy smoked macaroni and cheese with crispy bacon; and smashed potatoes - twice-baked russet potatoes with sour cream and onion topped with chives. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3 each.
Finish the meal with a choice of desserts: roasted banana pudding ($5.50) - fresh roasted bananas topped with a banana custard, crushed vanilla wafers and whipped topping; or cherry cheesecake bars ($6) - a shortbread-like crust with creamy cheesecake and cherries swirled on top.
“Diners are reminded food in this menu may contain or come in contact with common allergens such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybeans, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish or wheat,” Vasbinder said.
View the complete menu here: https://bit.ly/3wADt1i. Orders may be placed by calling 254-526-1263. Once diners arrive at the Student Center, diners should call 254-681-0845 for delivery to their vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.