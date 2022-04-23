The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will host the Justin Pierce Jazz Group for its spring semester guest artist performance on Tuesday. The ensemble, which includes vocals, saxophone, piano, bass and drums, performs regularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and recently served as the featured performer at the Charlie Christian Jazz Festival and the Sherman Jazz Festival. The guest artist concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Anderson Campus Center.
Pierce is a woodwind performer, recording artist and teacher. He has performed across the country and internationally on saxophone, clarinet and flute with Grammy award-winning artists including the Temptations, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Doc Severinsen, the O’Jays and Wayne Newton. In addition, he has led the Justin Pierce Jazz Group for the past 16 years, performing contemporary jazz and standards.
After earning degrees in both classical and jazz styles, Pierce has taught at the secondary and college levels. He most recently served as assistant professor of instrumental music at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. In addition, he has taught at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma, Eastfield College in Mesquite and the University of North Texas. He holds a master’s degree in music – jazz studies from the University of North Texas, a bachelor’s degree in music performance from McNeese State University and a doctoral of music arts degree in saxophone performance from the University of North Texas.
Admission is $5 at the door with proceeds benefiting the Central Texas College Foundation Concert Series Music Scholarship Fund. A meet-and-greet reception for the performers will follow the concert.
