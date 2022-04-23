Twenty Douse Elementary School students left school recently with new Dell Chromebook computers.
Principal Stephanie Ford called each student one at a time into the library to receive their surprise gift.
The hardware came through a Dell grant secured by the Lone Star Chapter of a service organization called The Links, Inc.
Members of the organization used a digital spinner to randomly select student winners representing kindergarten through fifth grade.
The grant is meant to generate entrepreneurial ideas from students, Tameka Driver-Moultrie explained. She worked on the grant application.
The strong supporter of local schools and Killeen NAACP chapter president wanted to secure a grant to award Chromebooks for three students at Douse Elementary School who won a contest called the Idea Lab last December.
Those three fifth graders came up with business plans and won seed money to help bring their ideas to fruition.
“I asked for three (Chromebooks) and they gave us 20,” Driver-Moultrie said as she celebrated along with the students receiving their computers.
“I believe in our young people. They have great minds and great ideas,” she said.
Idea Lab winners Presley Mendoza, Reagan Melton and Laila Mills received the first three Chromebooks prior to the random name selection.
Mendoza, creator of a tasty, nutritious pet treat brand called Simply Pet, said she was shocked to win a computer.
“I didn’t know we were getting one, too,” she said of herself and her Idea Lab winner colleagues. “It’s cool.”
She said her family shares a computer and she rarely uses it. Now, she said, she has her own to work on schoolwork and to conduct research and hone her business ideas.
She does have a local veterinary clinic interested in trying out her product.
Third grader Jocelyn Harris was one of the surprised, overjoyed Douse students to receive a Chromebook through the drawing.
“I saw my name and I was so excited,” she said, explaining the livestreamed reveal she saw in her classroom.
“I was jumping and crying happy tears.”
She said she would use the new computer to get her homework done and when she finishes, play games.
