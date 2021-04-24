The Killeen ISD Education Foundation celebrated with 55 graduating seniors in five high schools, distributing $68,400 in college scholarships.
Foundation Director Joyce Hodson joined volunteers and administrators at each high school in surprise reveal ceremonies that began last week and ended Wednesday.
At the final stop, Harker Heights High School, Hodson explained to students and assembled staff members that the foundation secures donations in the community for the purpose of giving the funds away.
The organization also announced Friday, $7,400 in teacher grants for professional learning.
Harker Heights High School scholarship recipients gathered in the library for what they thought was a meeting, but counselors instead led them across a bridge where the special community guests awaited them.
“It means a lot to me,” said Harker Heights senior Kylie McKinzie. “I have applied for a lot of scholarships.”
The senior said she is laboring to help her parents pay for college since she has a younger sister who will be moving on soon and she wants to attend Baylor University. “I want to put myself through college, so this makes me happy.”
Shaun West, a Harker Heights senior headed to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor expressed similar gratitude, explaining that he wanted to do all he could to help his parents.
“It means a lot,” he said. “My parents help me and my sisters succeed and I want to make them proud of what I could do on my own.”
A Foundation scholar patrol visited Early College, Killeen, Ellison and Shoemaker high schools on Friday.
At Early College High School, students and parents assembled in the cafeteria for an unknown announcement.
The surprise was a welcome one.
One recipient, Danica Komlofske, said she knows where she wants to go to college and what she wants to study on her projected path to becoming a physician. She is working on financing her education.
“This helps a lot,” she said of a $1,500 scholarship. “The people here have been so supportive.”
She praised teachers, administrators and counselors for supporting her and believing in her ideas. “I don’t regret at all coming to school here. I’m so proud. I brag about Early College everywhere I go.”
At Ellison High School, a group of seniors called to the library sat expectantly before Principal David Dominguez and Foundation Board Member Bill Farley revealed the secret — they won scholarships.
“I was completely surprised,” said Bradley Watson, a senior headed to Angelo State University and planning to become a veterinarian.
“It means a lot,” he said of the $1,000 scholarship he received. “I’m trying to get as much as I can. I plan to be in school for eight years and everything I get reduces the debt.”
The Ellison senior is an all-day student at the KISD Career Center where he has taken the pre-veterinary courses.
“I’ll remember my teachers,” he said. “They have helped me in school and personally. There is a closeness with everyone.”
Scholarship winners from all five KISD high schools will be guests at the Scholars and Stars ceremony May 20 at Leo Buckley Stadium where they will meet their scholarship donors.
During the evening event next month, the Education Foundation will announce its largest scholarship awards and honor the top 10 graduating seniors from each high school and their chosen favorite teachers.
In addition to delivering scholarship news at the high schools, two separate foundation grant patrol teams awarded teachers at Shoemaker and at Fowler and Clifton Park elementary schools.
Clifton Park Counselor Linda Gardner led a team that won a $3,000 grant aimed at resources that provide restorative behavior management, focusing on building community and strong relationships across a campus.
Fowler PE teacher Sylvia Key led a team that won a $3,663 grant for six teachers from three schools to attend the Texas Association for Health Physical Education Recreation and Dance Convention.
Shoemaker dyslexia teacher Deborah Moore won a $798 grant to attend the state’s annual Dyslexia Conference.
Scholarship recipients
Harker Heights High School — Madeline Baumann, Raphael Dela Cruz, KosisochukwuEneli, Skylie Flores, Stella Harris, Sarah Kennison, Gloria Kim, Caleb Kostencki, Brendon Lake, Elizabeth Lim, Joseph Low, Kylie McKinzie, Sydney Miller, Genesis Seibel, Zander Sullivan, Savannah Wadsworth, Shaun West and Jacob Zubaty
Ellison High School — Arij Bhatti, Anna Carraway, Brenna Guerrero, Alysa Irving, Michael Kraft, Alexander Loeffler, Bailey Parker, Kinalyne Perez, Konnor Peronto, Madisyn Pigg, Nicholas Trevino, Bradley Watson, Inaya Wells-Ates and Samuel Sellers
Killeen High School — Jeremy Banks, Christian Castano, Edina Darnell, Patricia Garibay Bartolo, Alejandra Mae Gomez, IsmarianyGrinde Cruz, Alejandra Ibarra Arrona, Milan Kemp-Murray, Joseph Mahan, Feyrah Melendez-Perez, Yuriel Ramirez and Jennifer Ramirez
Early College High School — Jose Cancel, KeyonnaDorvil, Yasmin Fore, Kaylee Guauque, Danica Komlofske, Jake Parker, Jenny Stinehour, Nylah Yuille and Angel Zavala Custodio
Shoemaker High School — OluwatobiOkeowo and Miguel Ricci-Ramirez
For more information about the KISD Education Foundation, go to www.killeenisd.org/education_foundation.
