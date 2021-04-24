Altrusa International of Copperas Cove, Inc.
Altrusa’s next program meeting will be held April 27 at Giovanni’s Restaurant at noon. The speaker will be Dawn Hill, a Five Hills Ambassador. Dawn will be speaking on Alzheimer’s.
In lieu of the May program meeting, installation of officers for 2021-22 on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Giovanni’s Restaurant in Copperas Cove.
The Altrusa birthday party will be held on May 27, 5 to 7 p.m. at FUBAR in Copperas Cove.
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove, Inc. is offering $1,000 scholarships to two 2021 CCISD graduating seniors. Interested seniors/parents may find application information on Schoology. The deadline for submitting applications is May 4. Any questions may be submitted to Altrusa’s scholarship chairman, Inez Faison at Faisoni@ccisd.com.
Altrusa of Copperas Cove meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s Restaurant, 115 W. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove. For more information, call Edith Freyer at 254-577-5199.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. April 26 in the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton. David Yeilding will speak on the history of the Bell County Museum.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The BCHC meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton. The BCHC does not meet in May or December because of holiday hour conflicts.
Persons interested in more information, or becoming a member, may contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton.
The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Call 254-933-5917.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf. Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon in the Bell Room at the Shilo Inns, 2701 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Join for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for Rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
