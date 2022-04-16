Penny May, a pot-bellied pig and a Killeen teenager’s emotional support animal, met with the public in front of Tractor Supply on Saturday after city officials threatened the owner to take her away due to a city ordinance.
Jewelliann Jones, 19, sat out front of Tractor Supply with her pig Penny May as families came by to talk with Jones and pet Penny May.
Two-year-old Aliyah couldn’t contain her excitement as Penny May walked up to greet her with a tail that couldn’t stop wagging. Aliyah’s family said they had to come out after reading an article about the pig in Friday’s Herald.
Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who is seeking re-election, also stopped to visit the pig Saturday. Brown was the council member that made the 6-1 motion Tuesday for the Killeen City Council to discuss at a later date Jones and Penny May’s situation with Animal Services and their threats to take away the support animal.
Jones has started a petition to keep Penny May at home: www.change.org/p/keep-penny-may-in-her-home?redirect=false
As of Saturday, the petition has over 4,200 signatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.