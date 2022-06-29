FORT HOOD — After a couple of months of discussion, Killeen and Fort Hood officials sat down Wednesday to sign an intergovernmental support agreement that allows Killeen to take over Fort Hood’s animal services facilities and duties, and handle collection of stray animals on the Army post.
“I think intergovernmental agreements are the future,” Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Chad Foster said during the signing on Wednesday.
Also at the signing were Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Recreation Services Executive Director Joe Brown.
“A great history of cooperation and every agreement that we sign, they get a little easier and a little better,” Cagle said, “This is greatly beneficial for both of us. They got some cost avoidance and allows us to add personnel... It’s hard to beat a win-win situation.”
The agreement is expected to cost Fort Hood more than $10 million over a 10-year period, with each year being $1.1 million or 1.2 million, according to Brown. Fort Hood is paying Killeen to handle its animal services duties.
Nash-King thanked staff and Brown for his work to bring this agreement to fruition, which was approved by the City Council earlier this year.
“Just having the innovation and the thinking outside of the box about what we can do as a team, as a partner, to bring us together today to this signing. You have done an extraordinary job,” Nash-King said.
Brown and Brian Dosa, Fort Hood’s director of public works, met with the Killeen City Council in April to present the agreement and the benefits.
“We value our partnership with the city of Killeen and we appreciate the support you provide us and the soldiers,” Dosa said during April’s meeting, “We consider this a win-win.”
