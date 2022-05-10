After two weeks of discussion, the Killeen City Council has moved to approve amending the Chapter 6 ordinance to allow miniature pigs within city limits.
In the “Citizen’s Comments” section of Tuesday’s council meeting, several residents expressed support for Penny May — a Vietnamese pot-belled pig, and her owner Jewellian Jones—including former mayoral candidate James Everard, who voiced his support.
“I think we can place common-sense restrictions just as we do for any animal,” Everard said, “There’s more people who signed the petition than the people who voted for you on the council.”
Along with Everard, Bill Paquette and Kathleen Anguiano both voiced their support for resident Jewellian Jones to keep Penny May.
Anguiano is from Pennsylvania and is planning on moving to Killeen in June.
The topic came to the council’s attention when Jones came to present her citizen’s petition last month after Animal Services made attempts to seize Penny May.
The pet pig, Jones said, came into her life back in 2020.
“When I first got her, I was living in Oklahoma on a farm and I rescued her from a backyard breeder,” Jones said. “She was only two days old and weighed less than a pound. She almost died on me the first night but I managed to keep her alive.”
Problems arose after Jones moved to Killeen, and a neighbor at the apartment where she lived reported Penny May to Animal Services following an argument between the neighbor and Jones.
The city ordinance states that livestock, including pigs, cannot be kept within city limits. Jones said Penny May also serves as her emotional support animal, providing Jones comfort from her medical condition.
The council and city staff discussed the issue at last week’s meeting, and Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh came up to give a presentation on a draft ordinance.
The ordinance will still be much of the same, but with the added amendment, it will exclude miniature swine, therefore allowing certain pigs, like Penny May, to be kept in the city.
The amendment states: “Miniature swine means any member of the swine family which has, through selective breeding, been genetically manipulated to attain a maximum height of 20 inches, from the feet to the shoulders, and a maximum weight of 150 pounds,”
Veteninarian and member of the Animal Advisory Committee Michael Joyner came before the council Tuesday to answer any questions they had.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked Joyner if he would consider a pot-bellied pig to be a pet or livestock.
“If it is a pot-bellied pig, then it would be a pet,” Joyner said.
During this, Joyner confirmed to the council that was already several pet pot-bellied pigs in the city but did not say an exact number or whom they belonged to, due to doctor-patient confidentiality.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb asked what could be constituted as an emotional support animal.
“Any mammal. Even a hamster can be an emotional support animal,” Joyner said.
But Joyner wasn’t without his concerns, particularly regarding Penny May’s living condition in a small upstairs apartment.
“I think the size of the area is my concern, and I don’t know if a small apartment is the best place for a 150-pound pig,” Joyner said.
Brown made the motion to approve the ordinance change with a 200-pound weight limit for pigs living at houses and a 100-pound limit for pigs living in a first-floor apartment.
The motion and ordinance amendment was passed with a 4-3 vote with Council members Michael Boyd, Jessica Gonzalez, and Nina Cobb in opposition.
“It’s been a rough few weeks. But I can finally breathe and know my baby is going to be able to stay safe in my arms,” Jones said in a statement.
