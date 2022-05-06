The Killeen City Council is discussing making a change to the city’s law that governs livestock to allow residents to keep miniature pigs within city limits.
The topic came up after Killeen resident Jewellian Jones, 19, approached the council on April 12 to present her case after Killeen Animal Services made attempts to seize her pet, a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig named Penny May.
The pig has supporters.
Killeen resident Bill Paquette spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting to voice his approval of allowing Jones to keep Penny May.
“This is a pet. It think it’s a dog and it lounges on the couch just like any dog,” Paquette said.
Jones moved to Killeen earlier this year to live with her boyfriend, who is stationed on Fort Hood, and brought along her two pets: Hector, a white German shepherd, and Penny May.
The pet pig, Jones said, came into her life back in 2020.
“When I first got her, I was living in Oklahoma on a farm and I rescued her from a backyard breeder,” Jones said. “She was only two days old and weighed less than a pound. She almost died on me the first night but I managed to keep her alive.”
Problems arose after Jones moved to Killeen, and a neighbor at the apartment she was in reported Penny May to Animal Services following an argument between the neighbor and Jones.
“When we were moving to Killeen, I had her (Penny May) stay at a foster who kept her inside of a trailer, which caused her to get an injury on her back foot,” Jones said. “When I was having her go up the stairs to our apartment, I grabbed her injured foot, which caused her to scream. Our neighbor came out yelling at us and wanting to fight us.”
The city ordinance states that livestock, including pigs, cannot be kept within city limits. Jones said Penny May also serves as her emotional support animal which provides Jones comfort from her medical condition.
The council and city staff discussed the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, and Killeen Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh came up to give a presentation on a draft ordinance.
The ordinance will still be much of the same, but with the added amendment, it will exclude miniature swine, therefore allowing certain pigs, like Penny May, to be kept in the city.
The amendment states: “Miniature swine means any member of the swine family which has, through selective breeding, been genetically manipulated to attain a maximum height of 20 inches, from the feet to the shoulders, and a maximum weight of 150 pounds,”
Also in the presentation, it was pointed out that Animal Services vehicles would have to be fitted with mechanical lifts and steel cages in order to handle any swine that may get loose.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown expressed her concern with the weight limit since dogs can reach 150 or 200 pounds.
“We don’t put weight restrictions on canine. I think it’s very difficult for anyone who has a pet that sometimes you spoil them and they get a little large. For me, it’s more about the height,” Brown said. Brown did try to change the weight limit to 350 but the motion died.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb talked about her personal history of raising pigs on a pig farm.
“You know I’m a country girl, I raise Duroc and York pigs. And I am sorry, young lady, because I know the compassion we have for animals that work with our sensory but Duroc and York pigs are not potbelly pigs. They need the space and the exercise and our facilities and trucks don’t have that,” Cobb said, addressing Jones. “Pigs don’t listen, maybe yours does, but the pigs I raised on my farm do not listen.”
The pigs that Cobb was referring too, such as Duroc pigs, are far much larger and weigh more than Penny May, according to livestocking.net.
Mayor Pro Tem Rick Williams said that while he sympathized with Jones, he was not sure if spending taxpayer money for just one pig was the right thing for the city.
“I understand about having a pet and no one gets to define what someone calls their pet, but I have concern that we have to spend taxpayer money for specific equipment for one pig and this may always be one pig.” Williams said.
The council voted 5-2 to bring the matter back to the council next week and hear from the veterinarian that serves on the Animal Advisory Board.
Jones reached out to the Herald on Wednesday to share her thoughts after the meeting which she says was frustrating.
“They’re going to lose two residents because we have been trying to look for a single-family house and I’m trying to insert myself more into the community,” Jones said.
An online petition on change.org started by Jones to allow Penny May to stay in the Killeen home has more than 4,500 signatures as of Friday.
She also expressed confusion on Cobb’s comments about her experience with raising pigs.
“The pigs she was talking about are way larger and heavier than Penny,” Jones said, “There’s just a lot of misinformation on pot-belly pigs and people not realizing that there’s different breeds of pigs.”
