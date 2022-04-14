A recent Killeen transplant is in a battle with animal services over the legality of her pet pig, Penny May, who also serves as her emotional support animal.
“She is the goofiest girl you will meet,” said the pig’s owner, Jewelliann Jones, 19.
On a recent visit to Jones’ Killeen apartment, her Vietnamese pot-bellied pig Penny May was observed relaxing on the couch watching “My Little Pony.”
Jones, originally from Wichita, Kan., relocated to Killeen to live with her boyfriend who is currently stationed on Fort Hood. Jones and her boyfriend are planning on staying in the city for a minimum of two years.
“I wanted to move in with my boyfriend, so of course my two pets came with me,” Jones said.
Along with Penny May is Hector, a white German shepherd who is described as a little too hyperactive.
The pet pig, Jones said, came into her life back in 2020.
“When I first got her, I was living in Oklahoma on a farm and I rescued her from a backyard breeder,” Jones said. “She was only two days old and weighed less than a pound. She almost died on me the first night but I managed to keep her alive.”
While she was living in Kansas, Jones says Penny May was somewhat of a local celebrity.
Upon moving to Killeen, Jones provided her apartment manager with the documents to support Penny May’s status as an emotional support animal and, according to Jones, the manager is fine with Penny May staying at the apartment.
“Influencers would take pictures of her and even cops would stop to take their pictures with her,” Jones said.
But problems in Killeen arose after Jones got into an argument with a neighbor at her apartment complex.
“When we were moving to Killeen, I had her (Penny May) stay at a foster who kept her inside of a trailer, which caused her to get an injury on her back foot,” Jones said. “When I was having her go up the stairs to our apartment, I grabbed her injured foot, which caused her to scream. Our neighbor came out yelling at us and wanting to fight us.”
According to Jones, this neighbor called animal control, citing an ordinance in Killeen’s Code of Ordinance.
The ordinance states: “(a) No person shall possess, keep or permit to be kept, or have care, custody or control of any livestock, swine or fowl within the city except as provided by this chapter, or by the city’s zoning ordinances. (b) Subsection (a) above shall not apply to the Killeen Independent School District or the City of Killeen.”
Jones believes the outdated ordinance should be updated.
“They just band them all together as farm pigs, whereas so many people have pot-bellied pigs,” Jones said, “The zoning laws are so old because swine, pigs and hogs are put together, and they really need to switch it around.”
But the city is still sticking to its guns when it comes to the ordinance.
“It was a violation of the City’s Chapter 6 ordinance to own a pig or any other livestock within the City limits, unless the residence/property is zoned AG or AR-1. The residence/property, where Ms. Jones resides, is zoned R-3. The resident advised that it is a support animal. Support animals are not protected under the ADA; service animals are protected under the ADA,” the city said in statement.
When asked what would be the point of seizing an animal from an owner who is only going to be residing in the city for a short time, the city stated that it is required to enforce the ordinances as written.
On the question of where Penny May would be relocated if she was seized, the city said this:
“The pic (sic) would stay at the animal shelter until her owner could find her the proper place to be housed, or until she is granted to the City, and the City would find a Rescue for her.”
Jones presented her citizen petition to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday night to show that Penny May is more than her pet but is also her emotional support animal.
Jones said she has a qualifying medical condition and that Penny May provides her with a calming solution.
Penny May even recognizes when Jones is in distress and comes to provide her with support, Jones said.
Accompanying Jones to the council meeting was Kat Carter, a realtor who works alongside several pig organizations in Texas and is part of a network of people that help pet pig owners in situations that are similar to Jones’.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown made the motion for the council to discuss Jones and Penny May’s situation at a later date, which was approved with a 6-1 vote, with Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez in opposition.
Jones was asked why she needs Penny May as her emotional support animal and not a dog or cat.
Jones puts it bluntly: “You just can’t really choose an animal, but she chose me,” Jones said.
Jones is planning on hosting a meet and greet with Penny May at Tractor Supply from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday.
