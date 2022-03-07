COPPERAS COVE — Following damage to their church from Winter Storm Uri in 2021, Pastor Kissa Vaugh of Grace United Methodist Church along with her congregation celebrated and rededicated their church Sunday after repairing damages.
“The entire building flooded except for our sanctuary,” Pastor Vaughn said in regards to the damage the church suffered during and after Winter Storm Uri, which cost the church $750,000 dollars to repair.
Grace United Methodist was founded in 1901. The current building was built in 1965 and the Fellowship Hall was built in 1996. Both buildings were impacted by the flooding.
“It was overhead piping that burst which made it rain down on everything inside of the church, and I mean everything,” Vaughn said, “Everything in the church had to come out and there was three-inches of standing water in the church.”
But as members of the congregation gathered inside the church Sunday, it was hard to believe that the church suffered the significant damage that it did last year.
“Contractors who are part of the congregation even came out to help us and lent their skills,” Vaughn said, “One who is a floor guy did the floors and the other who is a electrician did the electricity.”
Over sixty members of the congregation came out to worship in the newly repaired building as Sunday included very heartfelt moments such as children from the Sunday school class reciting scripture, married couple Ron and Beverly Swift renewing their wedding vows for their 40th wedding anniversary, and the church thanking the members who donated their time and money to help repair the church.
“It’s basically like a brand new building now,” Vaughn said.
