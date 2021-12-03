KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:53 a.m. Thursday on South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct was reported at 2:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Herndon Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Old FM Road and the 400 block of West Elms Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday on Old FM Road and the 400 block of Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
A runaway was reported at 6:28 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
Theft was reported at 9:28 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Bigamy was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 12:54 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Avenue E and South Second Street for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
An accident was reported at 1:12 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Lutheran Church Road and North First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:01 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Manning Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Safe keeping was reported at 10:58 p.m. in the 800 block of 19th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Failure to vaccinate a pet was reported at 9:09 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:41 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:19 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Third Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft was reported at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on Sue Ann Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue A.
