Area police reports indicated
Killeen
Harassment was reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
2:12 Thursday at the intersection of Circle M Drive and FM 440.
Criminal Mischief reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block off Kathey Drive
Criminal Mischief reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday in the 32000 block of Rancier Avenue.
Criminal Mischief reported at 4: 21 p.m. Thursday ion the 10000 block of 8th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal Trespass was reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 7:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 Harris Avenue.
Assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Utah Street.
Assault was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Leader Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North WS Young Drive.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of FM 2410.
Assault was reported at 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Turnbo Road.
An arrest was made at 8:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 8:04 a.m. Thursday in the 500 Windmill Drive.
Two arrests were made at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Texas Street.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 11:28 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:24 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Logsdon Street.
An arrest was made at 3:34 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Halter Drive and Palomino Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of School Street And Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:08 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of January Street.
An accident was reported at 8:04 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Avenue B And North 1st Street.
Found property was reported at 8:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
Lampasas
Prowler reported at 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 7:19 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity reported at 11:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver reported at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 3:11 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 9th Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West 1st Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 4:22 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Missing person reported at 7:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US highway 281.
Suspicious person reported at 8:14 p.m. Thursday on Hillcrest Street.
Reckless driver reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
