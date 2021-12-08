Killeen resident Jershika Maple, 24, has advanced to the finals of the hit NBC TV show “The Voice,” a singing competition.
In the “Live Top 8 Results” episode on Nov. 30, Maple was among the three contestants with the lowest audience votes and had to compete in a second performance. She sang for her spot in the top eight and was saved by the live audience votes that pushed her into the semi-finals, which aired Monday and Tuesday.
Maple, who is on Grammy winner John Legend’s team on the show, performed a rendition of Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” in Monday’s episode. She dressed in all gold with sunflowers adorning her hair and was surrounded by a yellow-suited choir. Despite the powerful performance, however, it wasn’t enough to save her from being put in the hot seat once again.
In Tuesday’s episode, she had to fight for the spot in the top 5 against four other contestant, one of them being the only other Team Legend contestant.
Maple sang the gospel anthem “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard in her second-chance performance. After all the live votes were tallied, Maple was advanced to the finale as a Top 5 contestant.
The finale will be the last of the live performance rounds. The winner of the finale will receive a Universal Music record deal and a $100,000 cash prize.
Tune in to NBC on Monday and Tuesday watch Maple perform in the live final shows.
