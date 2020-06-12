About 20 people attended a virtual meeting via Facebook Live on Friday to talk about property tax valuations. The meeting was hosted by Killeen Councilman Steve Harris on his political Facebook page.
Bell County Chief Appraiser Billy White along with Texas Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson answered questions from residents who were concerned about their valuations — some seeing a large increase or decrease in property value.
One concern focused on the impact on small business owners who could possibly suffer from an increase in property valuations that could lead to higher property tax bills.
Danya Reider, of John Reider Properties, said for the last three years she has seen drastic increases in value on properties that her company manages. One example she gave was a small business whose valuation went from $4 million to $8 million in one year.
“I collect rent from 200 hard-working small businesses and sending out notices to them and tell them I have no guarantees for you this year and we are really trying to do something is what I have been doing for the last four years. And for the last four years I have stood behind that … until COVID-19,” Reider said. “What I would like to hear is we’re going to make sure this doesn’t happen … we’re going to make sure that there is some relief for these small businesses.”
Both Buckley and Whitson emphasized that talks on tax valuations are ongoing at the state and county levels, and state officials are searching for solutions. They also both stress for all residents to be part of their local city’s budget process where property tax rates are typically discussed by city council and are put up for a vote.
“We have to keep in mind that until the (property tax) rates are set, nobody knows exactly what their tax values are going to be,” Buckley said before leaving the meeting to attend another event.
Whitson said at the end of the meeting that he is passionate about the subject and was happy to be a part of the Friday afternoon conversation.
White said that anyone who wants to protest has until Monday since the deadline fell on a weekend.
