Carlson Law firm hosted its 5th Annual Veterans Day Free Food Truck Rally on Wednesday to thank and honor military members who protect our country’s freedom. Veterans and active military were given free lunch from 5 different food trucks and vendors for guest to choose from.
"This is our fifth year celebrating the veterans in our community by providing a free lunch," said Carlson Law Firm Managing Partner Craig Carlson. "We’re proud that we can say that we’ve consistently put on an event that honors and thank veterans in this community. We will continue to serve those who serve us."
Aside from food, guests could also enter their names in a raffle for a $100 gift card and play gift bingo to win small prizes like T-shirts, bottle openers, and tumblers.
