Killeen residents will not have to drive the extra distance to Harker Heights or Copperas Cove for a chicken sandwich any longer.
The Killeen Chick-fil-A franchise, 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, announced its reopening Thursday after closing in early March for remodeling.
According to Chick-fil-A Killeen's Facebook, the restaurant now features interior and exterior upgrades including two revamped drive-thru lanes.
