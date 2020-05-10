The number of coronavirus cases in the city of Copperas Cove climbed by one Sunday to a total of 21.
According to a press release issued by Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Copperas Cove on Friday. The new coronavirus patient is a woman in her 30s, according to the release. She is currently self-isolating.
