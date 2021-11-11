COPPERAS COVE — After a lengthy discussion in closed session on Wednesday, the Copperas Cove City Council approved the city to purchase land at 2410 E. Business Highway 190 for Fire Station No. 4.
The council voted 6-0 with Councilman Jack Smith abstaining. Smith explained that he abstained “out of an abundance of caution” to prevent perceptions of a conflict of interest.
The closed session came at the conclusion of a special council meeting to approve the results of the Nov. 2 election.
City council members have met in closed session to discuss the purchase of land for the new fire station for several meetings.
Construction of Fire Station No. 4 is on the city’s 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan.
The city identified a need for the new fire station in 2013 as the Highway 190 bypass was being constructed along with growth in the area.
“... (T)he need for public safety response times to be reasonable and equitable to all citizens requires additional fire station(s),” the justification on the CIP reads.
Voters approved a general obligation bond in the amount of $6 million for the project on Nov. 5, 2013.
The facility will be on land that was part of the former Heart of Texas Federal Credit Union, next to the location of the future Dunkin Donuts.
The facility will be approximately 24,409 square feet and will accommodate apparatus in three bays, fire training area, exercise area and building support.
