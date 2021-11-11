Decked out in red and black school colors, more than three dozen Harker Heights residents cheered on the Harker Heights High School Knights as they left for the 6-A high school football playoffs Thursday.
About 40 people of all ages, many sporting signs and pompoms, lined both sides of Farm-to-Market 2410 on a sunny, breezy Veterans Day afternoon.
“The kids have played really hard,” Harker Heights CEO and President Gina Pence said Thursday. “They made it to the playoffs. It’s exciting for them, they’ve worked really hard. I think it’s great that everybody wants to come and honor them and to show their community spirit as the buses depart and head to the game.”
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce hosted a community spirit rally just outside the chamber office for the Knights.
“It’s very important for us to come out and support our local community, our Harker Heights Knights here as they hopefully go on toward state,” Harker Heights City Councilman Michael Blomquist said Thursday. “We’re here to cheer them on and cheer them to victory.”
The Harker Heights Jr. Knights youth sports organization football players and cheerleaders cheered on three charter buses of Knights football players as they left for Waco Thursday.
The Heights Knights were scheduled to face off against the DeSoto Eagles at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD stadium, 1401 S. New Road in Waco.
See the full game story in Sports, Page B1.
