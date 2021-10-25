The City of Killeen will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and tests at a drive-thru COVID-19 site this Wednesday and Thursday.
The site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. Booster shots are now available with or without a doctor’s note, although a doctor’s note is preferred, city officials said. Vaccines and tests are available only while supplies last for each day.
Last week, from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22, there were 92 vaccines administered and 230 tests given. There were 11 positive cases.
No appointments are required for the vaccines or tests, but a phone number and/or email address is required. Only the Pfizer vaccine and booster shot are available. Vaccines are for those who are at least 12 years old. Fifteen-minute rapid tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission. Participants receive results by text and/or email.
As a reminder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized mixing booster shot brands. Per the CDC, booster shots are eligible for those who are:
65 years or older
18 years or older who live in long-term care settings
18 years or older who have underlying medical conditions
18 years or older who work in high-risk settings
18 years or older who live in high-risk settings
Individuals should consult with their physician for information on whether they are eligible and can visit cdc.gov for the CDC guidance.
As a reminder, residents are asked to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
