Axed Out, an axe-throwing business, in Killeen sent five competitors to participate in the World Axe Throwing Championship and the World Knife Throwing Championship this weekend.
The competition is being held in Fort Worth from Dec. 9-12 and has a variety of throwing competitions.
There are 256 competitors — part of the World Axe Throwing League — who are taking part in the championships. Six Killeen members qualified to take part in the championships but only five will be attending. Only 12 of the 256 competitors qualified to throw all four disciplines, and two of them call Killeen home.
The local members participating are Vail Cook, Michael Dolan, Tony Luce, Chris Simmons, and the owner of Axed Out, Ashley Bower.
“I’m super honored to be going,” Bower said. “The sport is very male dominated; there are only four female professional ax throwers in the world and I’m one of those four. To be on that level and trying to push the guys out is a lot of fun.”
Residents can follow the Axed Put members progress on ESPN or by going to https://axethrowing.org/watl. To learn more about the World Axe Throwing League, go to https://worldaxethrowingleague.com.
If residents are interested in how to get involved in axe throwing or to book a throwing lane for fun, go to axedout.com/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.