Following a nearly two-hour executive session Monday night, Killeen ISD trustees in a 7-0 vote named Megan Bradley interim superintendent.
“As everybody’s aware, our superintendent is on the clock for no longer being with us,” board President Brett Williams said. “We currently have a superintendent. You can’t have two superintendents at the same time.”
Another option for trustees on Monday night was to hire a candidate from outside the district, including a retired superintendent. The decision they chose allowed trustees to “expedite” the “transition of power,” reducing Craft’s role with the district to an advisory position, beginning Tuesday.
Bradley is currently deputy superintendent, having served in that position since April 2022.
Prior to that time, Bradley had spent the last 15 years as the district’s chief financial officer. Overall, she has been with KISD for about 26 years.
In a news release on Feb. 28, Killeen ISD officials announced that Craft had been named lone finalist at Northside ISD in San Antonio.
“Dr. Craft has honorably served our community for 11 years — the last nine as our superintendent,” the release stated. “He has guided us through a time of tremendous growth to include two major bond initiatives, the construction and opening of a new high school and countless other milestone events. During his tenure, Dr. Craft has worked effectively with the Board of Trustees to position Killeen Independent School District to address the challenges that will be facing us in the coming years.”
Craft joined Killeen ISD as deputy superintendent in 2012 and was named superintendent in January 2015. Trustees in February voted to extend his contract by one year, through 2027. His salary is $340,101.
Northside’s student population is about 102,000. Killeen ISD has about 45,000 students.
The decision to appoint Bradley came after trustees spent almost two hours hearing presentations from three firms about how they’d conduct the search for a permanent superintendent to succeed Craft.
“There are two options we could explore,” Williams said. “We could conduct the search process by having our (human resources) department do it ... or have an agency come in and provide those services for us.”
Representatives from the Texas Association of School Boards, JB Consulting of Austin and Thompson & Horton, with offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin and Houston, described their experience in superintendent searches.
Trustees did not vote on whether to contract any of the three firms.
“We don’t meet next week,” Williams said. “We don’t meet the week after that. I did ask (Craft) to put (it) on the agenda” on Tuesday night. “If we want to hear from 10 more groups, we can hear from 10 more groups.”
Trustees could also opt to submit requests for proposals for additional search firms, he said.
The board will meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the KISD administration offices, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
