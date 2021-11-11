Killeen
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 4:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Zinnia Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Coach Drive.
- Theft-misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 11:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block Mona Drive.
- Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street on a charge of assault of a public servant.
- An arrest was made at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 210 block of Cove Terrace on a charge of criminal trespassing.
- Harassment by phone was reported at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of White Mesa Circle.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made during a traffic stop at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
- Theft was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday on Briggs Street.
- Shots fired was reported at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
