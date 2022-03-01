Harker Heights High School Principal Jorge Soldevila issued an emergency text of a school lockdown to parents of students at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday. Killeen Independent School District Police told Soldevila to lockdown the campus, “due to activity nearby.” The lockdown was lifted shortly after 11 a.m.
A spokesperson for KISD reported that the “The campus was on a brief secure hold due to a noncredible threat.”
No other information was given.
