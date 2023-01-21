Killeen
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported Friday at 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of Becker Drive.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported Friday at 4:13 a.m. in the 500 block of West Block.
Theft of a vehicle was reported Friday at 9:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported Friday at 9:36 a.m. in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Highway.
Criminal trespass was reported Friday at noon in the 600 block of West Elms Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Friday at 12:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Misdemeanor shoplifting theft was reported Friday at 6:11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported Friday at 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Charisse.
Aggravated assault was reported Friday at 10:07 p.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
Lampasas
An assault was reported Friday at 1:58 a.m. in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
An Assault by threat was reported Friday at 11:58 a.m. in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
A suspicious person was reported Friday at 12:36 p.m. in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Loud music was reported Friday at 4:26 p.m. in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported Friday at 9:58 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Avenue J.
Lampasas Municipal Court Warrant (Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility) an arrest was made Friday at 3:45 p.m. in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Harker Heights and Copperas Cove did not release police reports Saturday.
For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/crime
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
