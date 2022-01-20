The former Nolan Middle School, 505 E. Jasper Drive in Killeen, will be open again today as a COVID-19 testing and vaccine site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing site at the Killeen Special Events Center is closed due to the weather.
During the week of Jan. 10-14, the joint COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the former Nolan Middle School administered 2,744 rapid tests to the general public and 833 returned positive results, according to Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya..
The site is available to anyone who wants to get tested or vaccinated.
KISD COVID cases
Killeen schools were closed Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Since returning to class, the Killeen Independent School Disrtict dashboard numbers have represented an increase in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday the district reported 337 cases. Wednesday the district had 562 cases among 381 students and 181 staff.
Thursday’s numbers continued to climb with a reported 738 cases among 517 students and 221 staff members.
KISD numbers represent that a majority of cases for both students and staff are higher in elementary schools. The KISD dashboard shows cases for elementary school students are double the amount of reported middle and high school cases. And cases for elementary school staff are triple the amount of staff cases reported from middle and high schools in the school district.
