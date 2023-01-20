FORT HOOD — Several Texas legislators and their staffs braved the brisk wind and cool temperatures at Fort Hood on Friday for Texas Legislative Day.
Texas Legislative Day at Fort Hood is a day-long event that brought together Texas government officials to gain hands-on experience with a variety of military equipment as well as participating in various training simulators at Fort Hood while having numerous opportunities to interact with soldiers.
Symphony Rojas, a legislative aide for State Rep. Kronda Thimesch and a student at the University of Texas, attended the event.
“It’s been really awesome to be here today. We just finished the Black Hawk helicopter ride. It made me realize just how much Fort Hood really has to offer,” she said,
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who represents the Killeen area, also attended the event Friday.
“Fort Hood is showing Texans what they do here; they’re highlighting the best of Central Texas so that we can get things done in Austin,” Buckley said.
Fort Hood’s name will be changed to Fort Cavazos next year — a change mandated by Congress to rid the Army of anything named after Civil War Confederates.
“I’m very very excited, it was heartwarming to hear that this base is being named after a Latino,” said State Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston, who also attended the event at Fort Hood on Friday. “I think it’s a wonderful thing, I think it’s a great thing and inspiring to current Latino service members.”
Texas Legislative day is an annual event that happens around the same time of year, and gives legislators and their staff the experience of what being in the military is like.
It allows the legislators “to get a more personal understanding of what the military does on a day-to-day basis,” said Maj. Gabby Thompson, the public affairs officer for Fort Hood’s 3rd Calvary Regiment.
