A Celebration of Life service for Lydia F. Grant (mother) and George Grant III (son) will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
All family and friends are welcome to come and pay their respects and share memories in celebration of their lives.
