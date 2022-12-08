KPD:
By Ricky Green
Killeen Daily Herald
A man opened a woman’s car door and hit her in the face several times while she sat in her car in Killeen on Tuesday, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
Tommy Dyneil Black III was charged with robbery after stealing her car and leaving her unconscious in the 1700 block of East Stan Schleuter Loop in Killeen, according to the affidavit. When she regained consciousness, she was Laying on the ground and her car was gone.
Reportedly, Black drove to a nearby gas station where he attempted to enter a pickup truck driven by a man, but he was unsuccessful because the door was locked. At the same gas station, Black repeatedly punched the driver of a Dodge Charger as they pumped gas. The driver managed to get back into the car and lock the door, according to court records.
Both drivers of the pickup and the Dodge Charger followed Black and called 911 after he left the gas station in the woman’s vehicle. Killeen police officers identified the suspect after a short chase and arrested him.
Judge Bill Cooke set Black’s bail at $100,000. Black remains in custody, according to Bell County inmate booking records.
In a separate case, stemming from a Sept. 12 incident, Sharell Lashone Walker remains in the Bell County jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when she pointed a gun at a man who was dispatched to repossess her vehicle, according to an affidavit. Cooke set her bail at $100,000.
In another arraignment Thursday, a man was charged with possession of controlled substance and failure to appear on Tuesday, and is being held on $100,000 bail. Airon Ladawn Matthews remains in the custody of the Bell County jail, according to arrest records.
