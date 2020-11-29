Several activists braved chilly weather on an I-14 overpass in Killeen on Sunday.
Nicole Dietrich is the local organizer for the event, which was part of a series of similar demonstrations held in 20 locations across Texas, all 50 US states and in at least four other countries, as part of the “V is for Vaccine” movement. The activists placed a large sign, overlooking the eastbound land of I-14 at Jasper Road, which read “COVID-19 VACCINE MANUFACTURERS ARE EXEMPT FROM LIABILITY.”
According to a news release, the purpose of the movement is “to shine a spotlight on the lack of manufacturer liability for injuries and death, which can and do occur with vaccines.”
“People don’t understand that if they get hurt, they can’t sue,” Dietrich said during the protest.
According to the release, vaccine manufacturers are exempt from liability for the majority of currently licensed vaccines under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Furthermore, manufacturers for any approved COVID-19 vaccine will be exempt under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) act.
For more information visit visforvaccine.com. To learn more about the PREP act visit tinyurl.com/prepactliability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.