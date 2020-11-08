Council to discuss retirement benefits

Among several others, two items specifically related to retirement benefits for employees of the City of Killeen are set to be voted on at the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The first is an ordinance authorizing 100% Updated Service Credits on an annually repeating basis for the Texas Municipal Retirement System, as of effective Jan. 1, 2021, according to a city staff report.
“One of the provisions of TMRS is that member cities may, by ordinance, adopt an Update of Service Credits (USC),” said City Human Resources Director Eva Bark in the report. “Updated Service Credits are designed to help an employee’s retirement benefit maintain its value and keep pace with increases in salary over the employee’s working career.
“On adoption, all employees covered under TMRS have their retirement benefits recalculated based on a three-year average of their most recent salary. The contribution for 2021 as stated in the attached ordinance was calculated using the assumptions provided by TMRS to calculate contribution rates.”
The other TMRS related ordinance set for the meeting is to remove the Maximum Contribution Rate Limit by ordinance, which is required for the city in order to adopt USC on an annually repeating basis.
“By adopting this ordinance, the city is agreeing to fully fund the costs of the pension benefits included in the city’s plan,” Bark said in a separate report related to this specific item. “This ordinance will allow the city to impose its own ‘limit’ on the contribution rate by using its discretion in determining which potential plan improvements to adopt, or not adopt, based on the calculated contribution rate. The TMRS actuary will perform a valuation of the city’s plan of benefits each year and forward this rate to the city.”
On Oct. 6 the council heard a presentation summarizing results of the retirement analysis, and on Oct. 20, City Manager Ken Cagle provided an overview of plan design options and recommended 100% Updated Service Credit (USC), no transfer provision, with no cost of living adjustment (COLA).
The Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) was established in 1948 as a retirement system and disability pension system for municipal employees in the State of Texas. The City of Killeen has been a member of TMRS since 1968.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
