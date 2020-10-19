Walgreen’s pharmacists will administer flu shots at Anderson Chapel A.M.E Church as part of a flu shot clinic Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1002 Jefferis Avenue in Killeen, according to a news release.
The clinic is free and open to the public, while supplies last.
Participants are asked to bring photo ID and insurance information if applicable.
