Bell County’s public health director cleared the air of a few common monkeypox misconceptions, and, no, the virus is definitely not an STD.
Amy Yeager, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said this particular monkeypox outbreak was traced back to a European pride festival in April, which led to waves of misinformation incorrectly linking the virus to the LGBTQ community.
“Anybody can get monkeypox, anybody can transmit it,” Yeager said by phone Thursday.
Killeen High School parents and guardians received a letter Wednesday alerting them to a case of monkeypox on campus and notifying those close contact individuals of possible exposure.
“We didn’t want to raise any panic, we didn’t want to freak anyone out, this was just to say that there was a group of students that potentially were exposed, who met criteria for possibly being exposed.”
Bell County’s first monkeypox case was identified at the end of July. In the months since then, the county has recorded 16 identified cases of the virus — four of which remain active.
Yeager emphasized how important it is to understand how the virus is transmitted, as it is nothing like residents experienced in recent years with COVID-19.
Monkeypox is a respiratory virus, Yeager said, and can be spread via airborne droplets, although that is not the most common means of transmission.
“With monkeypox, it can be spread through respiratory, but that’s not the primary mode,” she said. “The monkeypox virus is a very large droplet, so basically you have to have intimate-level contact for a long sustained period of time, like three hours of more, for that to even be a possibility. That’s why it’s not something on airplanes right now, or in classrooms, or businesses right now, because it’s a different kind of respiratory transmission than COVID.”
The most common way monkeypox spreads, she said, is through physical contact with an infected patient who has open legions, sores, or an active rash caused by the virus.
“Patients need to quarantine while legions are still active,” she said.
“For the person who has monkeypox, there are cleaning standards and guidelines we give for that person and their home environment,” she said, adding that monkeypox does not trigger the same type of cleaning rituals required during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 21 days, or until sores have scabbed over or disappeared, the health director said infected patients are advised to quarantine at home. Although less common, the virus can also be spread by prolonged close contact with soiled linens contaminated by a patient with monkeypox.
The good news is, unlike COVID-19 when the world waited on the creation of a new vaccine, monkeypox already has a preventative vaccine available to the public.
Yeager said anyone who has swollen lymph nodes combined with a unknown rash, sores, or legions, should consult a medical professional.
“You don’t just get a rash, legions or swollen lymph nodes for no reason,” she said. “We just need people to remember if you have something strange going on in or on your body you need to see medical screening to identify what that is.”
The health district encourages those who have been notified of a likely monkeypox exposure, or those who have a high probability of complications from a possible future exposure, to get vaccinated.
“We have a vaccine that is available that we give to people who have had close contact,” she said. “But this is not for the general population to come running to get because they don’t need it.”
Residents who are immunocompromised, and those who engage in “risky sexual behaviors,” Yeager said, are also encouraged to get the monkeypox vaccine.
“Some people don’t know if what they’re doing qualifies as ‘risky,’ so our office in Belton is fielding all the phone calls to walk people through,” she said.
Those interested in learning more about the monkeypox vaccine, transmission or symptoms may call 254-939-2091 or email disease@bellcountyhealth.org.
The health director emphasized the importance of the media not creating mass hysteria surrounding the four remaining cases of monkeypox in the county.
“That’s why it’s important to understand the transmission of it as well because if it was something that we thought was an issue for the entire student body (at Killeen High School) we would act on that. That’s part of our legal authority. There’s public health law, there’s school law, and we’re very good at what we do,” she said. “We tend to be very conservative to make sure we’re taking care of everybody, even on the fringes, because these are people’s lives. We’re responsible for all the lives in the county and we take our jobs very seriously.”
