Regular cancer screenings are essential for early detection and long-term health

The pandemic put many health screenings and regular check-ups on hold. But as regulations ease, it is important to stay on top of necessary appointments to ensure early detection and preventative measures.
After all, keeping up with annual check-ups and appropriate screenings can be an essential step toward long-term health.
Typically, cancer screenings are routine checks of patients who don’t experience any symptoms yet.
“As the old saying goes, you don’t notice a problem until you look for it,” said Chau Nguyen, DO, primary care physician with AdventHealth Medical Group.
Usually, the sooner a physician detects cancer, the better are the chances he can treat his patient before it has spread. Because of this, early detection often means a more successful treatment.
Screenings are especially beneficial for finding early signs of breast, cervical and colorectal cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends lung cancer screenings for people who are at high risk.
Cancer screenings can include a physical examination by a health care provider, imaging tests such as X-rays, and laboratory tests. Most of the time, it is a combination of them.
“Of course, we have to balance screening tests and diagnostic tests in terms of benefit versus cost/risk,” Nguyen said. “Not all tests are harm free. Not all tests are cheap. We care about the possibility of unnecessary anxiety waiting for test results and interpretation of tests with subsequent further testing, the patient would have to experience. That is why we have age cut-offs for each screening test.”
While many screenings depend on gender, personal health and family risks, the American Cancer Society recommends men and women to start regular colon cancer screenings at age 45.
“Colon cancer screenings are needed every ten years with a colonoscopy or once every three years with a Cologuard test unless recommended otherwise by a GI specialist,” Nguyen said. “Of course, new symptoms will dictate a diagnostic test.”
“Regular screenings for males will be for colon cancer and prostate cancer,” he said. “Prostate cancer will be screened using a combination of an exam, symptom change and PSA level testing.”
According to the CDC, men age 50 and older should talk to their physician about the advantages and limitations of prostate screenings. High-risk patients should consult with their doctor starting at age 45. Men who are 70 years old and older should not be screened for prostate cancer routinely.
“Regular screenings for females are breast, cervical and colon cancer,” Nguyen said. “Breast cancer is screened with a mammogram every 1-2 years, depending on risks, unless new findings occur.”
The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women who are 50 to 74 years old and are at average risk for breast cancer get a mammogram every two years. Women who are 40 to 49 years old should talk to their doctor or other health care professional about when to start and how often to get a mammogram.
“Cervical cancer screenings require an office visit for a Pap smear every five years,” Nguyen said. “This is in addition to an annual exam with a gynecologist to detect any new findings.”
The CDC recommends Pap smears starting at age 21. If your Pap test result is normal, your doctor may tell you that you can wait three years until your next Pap test. Women between ages 30 and 65 should talk to their doctor about the right screening options for them.
While screenings can seem inconvenient and scary, they are an essential part of finding and treating possible health risks promptly.
“Start by talking to your doctor to see which screenings apply to you in terms of your concern, priority, family and personal risk, current medical and social-economic situation and even current available data,” Nguyen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.