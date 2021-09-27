Justin Jones scored on runs of 42 and 18 yards and the Nolan seventh-grade A-team Mustangs limited the Eastern Hills Panthers to one first down in a 22-0 victory on Tuesday.
Noah Doaty added a 38-yard TD for Nolan.
Jones scored on the first play of the game, with Ikem Eneli adding the extra point.
Victor Hernandez led the Mustangs’ defense with five tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery. Jemnil Laurito had three tackles and a sack. Oakley Goins also had three tackles and a sack.
The seventh-grade Mustangs travel to Manor on Tuesday.
SMITH 7A 19, UNION GROVE 7A 0: Bryson Coleman and Hudson Hanover ran well for the Grizzlies in the loss.
The Union Grove defense was anchored by Shaun Fuller, Marvin Hatcher, Walker Gilchrist, Jeremiah Flagg, Tramel Bracey, Jaydon Smith, Bennie Berry, Juan Murray and Marcus Majors.
The Grizzlies face Liberty Hill next.
LIBERTY HILL 7A 40, AUDIE MURPHY 7A 0: Ryan Taylor and Tauto Hisatake each had a pair of touchdowns in the Lions win.
Taylor scored on runs of 70 and 5 yards. Hisatake scored on runs of 40 and 30 yards.
Jayman Brown Peterson scored a 10-yard TD and had a sack on defense.
Vincent Price also scored a touchdown, extra point conversion and forced three fumbles. Devyn Gibbs had an interception. Brandyn Reyna had a sack and a forced fumble, Kymani Simpson had an extra-point conversion.
The Lions offensive line — Tristan Kepler, Sebastian Long, Desean Williams, Jaden Velasco, William Dano and Nathaniel Brown — also was outstanding.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 33, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 0: The Lions had three scoring plays of 70 yards or more — two by Kenneth Johnson — and moved to 3-1 on the season.
Liberty Hill took control by scoring on the final play of the first half and the second-half kickoff.
The Lions scored on their second play of the game when Johnson ran 70 yards for a touchdown.
It came after a game-opening 8-minute drive by the Falcons that ended with a turnover on downs.
After a muffed punt, the Lions forced another kick and Joushua Narvaez Torres scored from 28 yards out. Narvaez Torres added the two-point kick.
Marquis Jones connected with Prince Hall from 71 yards out as time expired in the first half. Jones added the PAT and the Lions led 21-0 at the break.
Johnson started the second half by taking the kickoff 76 yards for his second TD.
Jeremiah Ottley had a 32-yard rushing TD to complete the scoring.
Defensively, Liberty Hill’s Jayden Cupitt forced a fumble that was recovered by Cam’ron Rogers.
Other defensive standouts included Jaden Jackson, Juan Cavello, Kavien Wililams, Jaden Ottley and Evan Dowling.
Harrison Lyon, Dominic Woods, Ty Oliver, Kyle Jones, Jayden Cupitt, Arik Brice, Jayce Watkins and Azir Ward controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
The Lions host Eastern Hills on Tuesday in the conference opener for both teams.
SMITH 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A: The Leopards forced four turnovers and shut out their third straight opponent to improve to 3-0.
Smith’s offensive line dominated the trenches, led by Thomas Walsh-Kramer, Arvin Gonfel, James Kerney, Micah Rollins and Christian Redmond. Karson Tutwiler, DJ Moore and Azsir Cumby led the Leopards’ rushing attack.
Sheldon Gunnells, Isaiah Padmore, James Kerney, Brenden Logan, Colibri Gumbs, William Thomas and Juan Ramirez led the Leopards defense.
Smith hosts Patterson this week to open conference play.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 36, AUDIE MURPHY 8B 0: Logan Collins ran for touchdowns of 8, 10 and 12 yards and the Lions remained unbeaten.
Liberty Hill (3-0-1) forced four first-half turnovers and turned them into a 27-0 lead.
Dominic Todd scored on a 24-yard TD pass from Jaden High, and Christian Huebach scored on a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter. High, Marc Ealy and Kolton Blume each had one-point conversions. Torrense Navarro, Christopher Murrell, Dominic Todd, Djimon Pinkney and Demetrius Robinson did a great job up front on the offensive-line.
Joshua Johnson recovered two fumbles for the Liberty Hill defense. Manuel Ginorio and David Hughes also recovered fumbles. Jaden Reinhardt, James Gautney and Cooper Sopha also shined for a defense that also got on the scoreboard with a safety late in the game.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 20
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. SMITH 8A 25-19, 23-25, 25-18: Summer Collins served 11 points and the Grizzlies evened their record at 2-2.
Zania Wilder and Amaiah Amani scored eight points each while Yaslena Quintanilla added six points. Tiarra Harris, Janeen Lashley-Hill and Gabi Kenworthy made great plays at the net. Wilder and Quintanilla made great passes from the back row to ignite the Grizzly offense.
The Grizzlies have an open date today.
SMITH 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-14, 25-23: June Speer served 10 points to lead the defeated Grizzlies.
Janelly Rios-Hernandez served five points. Jada Hood, Chloe Jackson and Ariyana Wright had some hits at the net. Ashlyn Warriner and Giselle Wood earned the team’s hustle award.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. SMITH 7B 25-12, 25-10: Kenadee Thomas served 18 points and played well at the net during the Grizzlies victory.
Madison Wilkens added 13 points. Ebony Campbell and Rylen Richardson also had strong games at the net.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. SMITH 8B 25-15, 18-25, 25-22: Brittni Griffith served 15 points, Kaya Dressing added 14 and the Grizzlies improved to 6-2 on the season.
Karis Jefferson served seven points.
KISD B-TEAM TOURNAMENT
Kenadee Thomas served 21 points on Sept. 18 and the Union Grove Grizzlies won three matches to win the KISD B-Team seventh-grade tournament championship.
The Grizzlies beat Liberty Hill 25-14, 25-21 in the final. Union Grove also beat Manor (25-13, 25-5) and Palo Alto (25-19, 25-13) earlier in the day. The Grizzlies opened the tourney on Thursday with a 25-18, 25-18 win over Live Oak Ridge.
Other Union Grove scorers on Saturday were Madison Wilkens (18 points), Giselle Villareal (15), Peityn Porreca (nine), Makira Smith (seven), Ariyah Abdullah (six), Mekiah Thomas and Yona Vega (three each) and Jaleiyha Roberson (two).
Ottavia Denton contributed with her tips and other plays at the net. Emille Morris played great defense on the back line. Rylen Richardson and Ebony Campbell also aided the championship run.
JUNIOR VARSITY TENNIS
The Lampasas JV tennis team opened its season with at 10-8 win at Copperas Cove on Thursday.
The Badgers got a huge boost from the girls, who swept their nine matches.
Layla Vanhook/Madison Miles, Emily Martinez/Charlotte Carmack and Sierra Vincent/Dezariah Ramirez were the winning teams in girls doubles.
Vanhook, Miles, Martinez, Carmack, Vincent and Abigail Munoz all won in singles as well.
Clyde Ashfield won in boys singles for Lampasas.
The JV Badgers host Gatesville on Tuesday.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.