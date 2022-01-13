Expect mild, comfortable weather in Killeen both today and Friday in the mid-70s, but a cold front coming in late Friday night will send temperatures plummeting.
According to meteorologist Juan Hernandez of the National Weather Service, Saturday will have a high of 46 degrees but come night time, the temperature will drop to a freezing 28 degrees.
“It’s going to be pretty miserable out,” Hernandez said to the Herald.
Next week looks to warm back up with most days hovering between the mid-50s and 60s with the exception of Tuesday being in the low 70s, according to Weather.com.
Bell County is also experiencing a drought with some areas in abnormally dry; moderate drought; and severe drought.
