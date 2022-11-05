Saturday marks the 13th anniversary of the Nov. 5, 2009, deadly shooting when then-Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan opened fire in the Soldier Readiness Processing site at Fort Hood as soldiers made final arrangements to deploy.

In the shooting, 13 people were killed and 32 more were injured. It was the worst mass shooting on a military installation in the continental United States.

