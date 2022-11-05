Saturday marks the 13th anniversary of the Nov. 5, 2009, deadly shooting when then-Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan opened fire in the Soldier Readiness Processing site at Fort Hood as soldiers made final arrangements to deploy.
In the shooting, 13 people were killed and 32 more were injured. It was the worst mass shooting on a military installation in the continental United States.
Years after the shooting, the Fort Hood Memorial Pavilion was built on South W.S. Young Drive, between the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and Shilo Inn. It honors those who were killed and injured that day.
Those killed were Lt. Col. Juanita Warman, Maj. Libardo Caraveo, Capt. John Gaffaney, Capt. Russell Seager, Staff Sgt. Justin DeCrow, Staff Sgt. Amy Krueger, Spc. Frederick Greene, Spc. Jason Hunt, Spc. Kham Xiong, Pfc. Aaron Nemelka, Pfc. Michael Pearson, Pfc. Francheska Velez and civilian Michael Cahill.
They, and the wounded, were awarded the Purple Heart Medal in April 2015 and the civilians were awarded the Defense of Freedom Medal.
