Fort Hood’s top headquarters unit — III Corps — announced Monday that 17 soldiers under III Corps command were discharged from the Army last month for refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine.
The discharges were III Corps-wide, which includes units at four different installations: Fort Hood, Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Each of the soldiers were released under a general discharge. According to Army regulations, recipients of a general discharge will receive entitlement to benefits such as VA medical and dental services, VA home loans and burial in national cemeteries, but they will not receive educational benefits under either the Montgomery or Post-9/11 GI Bill like those with an honorable discharge. In May, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation to upgrade those discharges to honorable.
As of May 27, the Army as a whole has discharged 742 active-duty soldiers for refusing the vaccine, according to military.com.
Of the 17 III Corps soldiers discharged in May, three were sergeants, 13 were specialists and one was a private first class. One other III Corps soldier, a specialist, was discharged in April.
Questions to Fort Hood officials about how many of the 17 soldiers discharged last month were from Fort Hood, and how many total Fort Hood soliders have been discharged for COVID vaccine refusal were not answered by publication time.
In August 2021, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin requested President Joe Biden make the vaccines mandatory for all members of the Department of Defense. The Army’s deadline for soldiers to receive the vaccine was Dec. 15, 2021, unless a request had been made for a medical or religious exemption.
In February, the Army announced it will immediately begin discharging soldiers who have refused to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, putting more than 3,300 service members at risk of being thrown out.
Roughly 97% of all Army soldiers have gotten at least one shot. More than 3,000 have requested medical or religious exemptions.
The Army was the final military service to lay out its discharge policy for vaccine refusers and begin the process for discharging soldiers.
According to data released by the Army in February, more than 3,300 soldiers have refused to get the vaccine.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
