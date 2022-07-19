1st Cav 5.jpg

Capt. Taylor Criswell | Army 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, which is in Europe for Atlantic Resolve, moves AH64 Apaches and UH60 Blackhawks from Stefanokiveio, Greece to Poland in February 2022 to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of its strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners.

The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade will hold a change of command ceremony July 26 at Storck Barracks in Illesheim, Germany, approximately a month before the unit will begin returning to Fort Hood from a nine-month European deployment. Col. Timothy Jaeger will take command of the brigade from Col. Reggie Harper.

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commander, will preside over the ceremony.

dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.