The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade will hold a change of command ceremony July 26 at Storck Barracks in Illesheim, Germany, approximately a month before the unit will begin returning to Fort Hood from a nine-month European deployment. Col. Timothy Jaeger will take command of the brigade from Col. Reggie Harper.
Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commander, will preside over the ceremony.
