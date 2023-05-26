Generals

Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, left, has been tapped to take over the 1st Cavalry Division from Maj. Gen. John Richardson on July 14, officials said.

 Composite Photo

America’s “First Team” will soon be receiving a new commander — a man who has been stationed at Fort Cavazos before.

Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, most recently the director of Force Management for the Army’s deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon, has been tapped to take over the 1st Cavalry Division from Maj. Gen. John Richardson on July 14, officials said.

