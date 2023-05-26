America’s “First Team” will soon be receiving a new commander — a man who has been stationed at Fort Cavazos before.
Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, most recently the director of Force Management for the Army’s deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon, has been tapped to take over the 1st Cavalry Division from Maj. Gen. John Richardson on July 14, officials said.
Admiral previously served at Fort Cavazos when he was commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment from 2015 to 2017.
As a colonel at the time, Admiral led the regiment during a deployment to Afghanistan from May 2016 to February 2017.
“Maj. Gen. Admiral will be the second African American commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division,” according to division spokeswoman Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra. “The first African American commander was Maj. Gen. Julius Becton. He served as the commander of the First Team from February 1975 to November 1976.”
The specific time for the July 14 command-change ceremony has not yet been set.
Richardson has commanded the First Team since July 21, 2021. He previously served as served as the deputy commander of III Corps from Sept. 2, 2020, to July 2021.
Richardson was selected to be the division commander following a troublesome time for Fort Cavazos and 1st Cavalry, the largest unit on post with about 18,000 troops.
Richardson was selected to be the commander after the suspension of Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater, the previous commander of the 1st Cavalry Division. Broadwater was one of 14 Fort Cavazos leaders to be suspended or fired in December 2020 in the wake of Army investigations following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Broadwater was reassigned as the deputy commanding general of V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Army officials investigating Fort Cavazos, which was still going by the name of Fort Hood at the time, recognized failures in the way the post implemented the Army’s Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program.
While at III Corps, Richardson, a 1991 graduate of the United States Military Academy, led the “People First” initiative to build cohesive teams and improve trust, officials said.
Admiral was commissioned in the Armor Branch from the University of Kansas in 1994 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in cellular biology and a Master of Science in campaign planning and strategy from the Joint Advanced Warfighting School. He is also a graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies in London where he was a Senior Service College fellow.
Richardson’s next assignment has not yet been published.
