FORT HOOD — The daughter, nephew and niece of a Korean War Medal of Honor recipient presented his medal to the 1st Cavalry Division during a transfer ceremony at Cooper Field on Thursday.
Cpl. Tibor Rubin was a Holocaust survivor born in Hungary who was rescued by the U.S. Army during World War II.
The medal — the nation’s highest military award for bravery — was presented to Rubin in 2005 by President George W. Bush. The same medal will be on permanent display at 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters at Fort Hood.
According to his nephew, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Huntly, and niece Deborah Keller, this inspired him to move to America and join the Army himself to show his gratitude.
He served in the Korean War with the 1st Cavalry Division, as a member of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment.
“When Rosie (Rubin, Tibor’s daughter) asked me about transferring the Medal of Honor to the 1st Cav Division, I could not think of a better home for his medal to be enshrined,” Huntly said. “He would be so proud it was in a place where past, present and future soldiers could come view his story and medal and hopefully inspire those future soldiers who may be called upon to go above and beyond the call of duty.”
Tibor Rubin’s citation states that on “October 30, 1950, Chinese forces attacked his unit at Unsan, North Korea, during a massive night-time assault. That night and throughout the next day, he manned a .30 caliber machine gun at the south end of the unit’s line after three previous gunners became casualties.”
The citation states that while his efforts slowed the enemy’s advance, he was wounded and captured by the Chinese, then sent to a prisoner of war camp. During his captivity, Tibor Rubin continuously snuck out of the camp to raid enemy food houses and gardens in order to feed his fellow POWs, despite the fact he would be executed if caught. He also provided medical care and moral support for the sick and wounded, which “directly attributed to saving the lives of as many as 40 of his fellow prisoners.”
“The risk Ted (Tibor’s nickname) took and the self sacrifice he displayed to save lives and give hope to his fellow soldiers in the POW camp were extraordinary,” Huntly said. “It is truly an exceptional story of an unlikely hero who embodied faith, humanity and valor in the most horrific conditions.”
Tibor Rubin was a prisoner of war for two and a half years, and throughout that time, fellow POWs said he liked to do “good deeds,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commander, who attended Thursday’s ceremony at Fort Hood.
“Cpl. Rubin’s care and concern of others contributed to saving the lives of over 40 fellow prisoners, and in April 1953, Cpl. Rubin and his fellow prisoners were freed,” Richardson said. “Despite Cpl. Rubin’s clear demonstration of bravery and self sacrifice above and beyond the call of duty, his heroic actions were not properly recognized by national leaders until 50 years later. On Sept. 25, 2005, at the age of 76, Tibor Rubin was presented the Medal of Honor at the White House.
“Cpl. Rubin’s story is powerful, and it’s inspirational,” Richardson said. “We are honored to be able to share his personal story with you today.”
Huntly said it was an honor for the family to know Tibor Rubin’s name would be remembered by the soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division.
“In an age when the term ‘hero’ is often overused, Tibor Rubin, who we remember and honor today with this enshrinement of his medal and story, leaves a true, magnificent legacy of American exceptionalism,” Huntly said.
Tibor Rubin died Dec. 5, 2015, at his home in Garden Grove, Calif. He was 86.
