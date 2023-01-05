Hundreds of 1st Cavalry Division troops deployed to Europe this week for Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO alliance mission.

First Cavalry Division deputy command Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter along with the division’s 2nd Brigade command team — Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams, — bid farewell to about 300 troopers from within the brigade as they departed from Fort Hood Tuesday night to begin their rotation in Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, nine-month rotation to Germany, Poland and other NATO countries in Europe.

