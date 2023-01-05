Hundreds of 1st Cavalry Division troops deployed to Europe this week for Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO alliance mission.
First Cavalry Division deputy command Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter along with the division’s 2nd Brigade command team — Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams, — bid farewell to about 300 troopers from within the brigade as they departed from Fort Hood Tuesday night to begin their rotation in Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, nine-month rotation to Germany, Poland and other NATO countries in Europe.
The operation was established years ago to strengthen NATO military power in Europe.
Second Brigade is in the process off replacing the division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, which has spent much of last year in Germany and Poland.
All told, about 4,000 2nd Brigade troopers are heading to Europe for the deployment, which the Army announced in November.
“The Black Jack Brigade is always ready to respond to our Nation’s call,” Kirkpatrick said at the time. “We are part of the most modern and lethal armor formation on Earth. We are ‘ALL-IN’ to reassure our European allies and deter any potential adversaries from doing anything they would regret.”
Some 3rd Brigade troops have “already returned home and more are expected over the next month as they are replaced by 2ABCT ‘Black Jack’ soldiers,” according to Capt. Christopher J. Buys, the public affairs officer for 2nd Brigade.
A departure ceremony for Black Jack will take place at the division’s Cooper Field on Friday morning, he said.
